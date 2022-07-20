Fun Things to do This Weekend in Utah: 7/22/2022

Looking for something fun going on this weekend? Here's a big list of family friendly things to do across the state of Utah. Things may look a little different this year.

Venture Outdoors Festival kicks off Friday, June 4, 2022 and runs thru July 29 at various parks in Salt Lake City. This is a weekly series. This free, family-friendly event features live music, recreation clinics, movies in the park, giveaways, creative children's activities and more.

Salt Lake Parade of Homes is scheduled for July 29-August 13: Enter the discount code coupons4utah when purchasing online to save $3.

Fiesta Days (Spanish Fork) – Jul 9-25; includes rodeo, parade, carnival, fireworks and more.

Pioneer Days Celebration (Mapleton) – Jul 16-23; helicopter ping pong drop, entertainment, parade, fireworks and more.

Kamas Fiesta Days – Jul 17-24; rodeo, demolition derby, car show, fireworks and more.

Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo & Celebration – Jul 20-25 at Ogden Pioneer Stadium. Parade, concert, and rodeo.

Tremonton Hay Days – Jul 22-23; movie in the park, breakfast, car show, kid zone, fireworks and more.

Days of '47 Parade (Salt Lake) – Jul 23 at 9 am; route starts at South Temple State Street and run East to 200 East, then turns South to 900 South, then turns East to 600 East (Liberty Park).

Pioneer Day Celebration (Logan) – Jul 23 at Willow Park; breakfast, parade, playland, fireworks and more.

Riders in the Sky Concert (Layton) – Jul 23 at 7 pm at Kenley Amphitheater. Free concert.

Electric Light Parade (Layton) – Jul 23 at 10 pm at Layton Commons Park. Decorate yourself, bike, scooter, stroller. Free admission, food trucks, live DJ.

Pioneer Day Festival (Wellsville) – Jul 23 from 10 am – 5 pm at American West Heritage Center. Cost $9 per person ages 3+.

Powwow & Festival (Salt Lake) – Jul 23 from 12-10 pm at Liberty Park. Food booths, children's activities, Native dancers, and more. Admission is $5; free for 65+ and under 3.

Laser Light Night (Salt Lake) – Jul 23 at about 9:30 pm at Liberty Park; food trucks available.

Washington City Pioneer Day – Jul 23 from 7am – 10 pm; breakfast at 7 AM, parade down Telegraph at 8 AM, children's booths in Veterans Park, W.C.C.C. for a day of swimming, fireworks at 10 PM.

Pioneer Day Extravaganza (Provo) – Jul 23 from 10 am – 2 pm at Kiwanis Park; western games, pioneer demos, food trucks, petting zoo, and more.

Pioneer Celebration (Orem) – Jul 23 at 5 pm at University Place; entertainment, yard games, treats and fireworks.

Pioneer Days (Salt Lake) – Jul 23 & 25 at This is the Place Heritage Park. Games galore, a candy cannon and more. Mention Coupons4Utah to save $2.

Red Butte Garden Free Admission – Jul 24

Pie & Beer Day (Salt Lake) – Jul 24 from 12-6 pm at The Gateway. Entertainment, pies, and beer.

Weber County RAMP Committee is offering various FREE activities each Saturday for the Summer. Check out the Free activities for this Saturday here.

MOA Family Workshops (Provo) – On any one Saturday of their choice families can take a guided tour of a current exhibition and create a fun, hands-on art project, free of charge

